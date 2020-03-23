Chinese mainland reports 34 newly imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 34 newly imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 189, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission said it received reports of 34 newly confirmed cases on the mainland Wednesday, all of which were imported from outside China.

Of the 34 newly imported cases, 21 were reported in Beijing, nine in Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai, one in Heilongjiang Province and one in Zhejiang Province, according to the commission.