Chinese mainland reports 35 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 35 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,169, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new imported cases, 18 were reported in Shanghai Municipality, four each in Shandong and Sichuan provinces, three each in Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces, two in Liaoning province and one in Zhejiang province, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,037 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 132 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said, adding that no deaths had been reported from the imported cases.