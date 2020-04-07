Chinese mainland reports 38 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 38 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 951, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the total imported cases, 258 had been discharged from the hospital after recovery and 693 were being treated in hospital with 22 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

No deaths have been reported from the imported cases.

The commission said that 88 people, all from outside of the Chinese mainland, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The 38 new imported cases that were reported Sunday included 20 in Heilongjiang, seven in Guangdong, five in Shanghai and one in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Shandong, Sichuan and Gansu each, said Mi Feng, a commission spokesman, at a Monday press conference.