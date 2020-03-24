Chinese mainland reports 39 newly imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 39 newly imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 228, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission said it received reports of 39 newly confirmed cases on the mainland Thursday, all of which were imported from outside China.

Of the 39 newly imported cases, 14 were reported in Guangdong, eight in Shanghai, six in Beijing, three in Fujian, and one in Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangxi, Sichuan and Gansu respectively, according to the commission.