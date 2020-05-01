Chinese mainland reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, all of which were imported cases.

Three suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all of which were also imported, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

No deaths were reported Wednesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

Altogether 32 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery Wednesday, while the number of severe cases dropped by nine to 41.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,862, including 619 patients who were still being treated and 77,610 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, it said.

By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,664 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,139 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 525 were being treated with 13 in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said that 10 people, including seven from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 8,032 close contacts were still under medical observation after 708 people were discharged from medical observation on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, 33 new asymptomatic cases, including two from abroad, were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 28 people, six of whom were from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 998 asymptomatic cases, including 127 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,037 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 429 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 830 patients in Hong Kong, 34 in Macao and 311 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.