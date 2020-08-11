Chinese mainland reports 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including 31 imported cases and 13 locally-transmitted ones.

All the 13 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai Municipality and Fujian Province each reported one new suspected COVID-19 case, both imported from outside the mainland.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday. Enditem