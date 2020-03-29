Chinese mainland reports 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Sunday it received reports of 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which 44 were imported.

A new domestic case was reported in Henan Province, the National Health Commission said.

Of the imported cases, eight were in Guangdong Province, seven each in Shanghai and Tianjin, four in Beijing, three each in Liaoning, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, two in Sichuan Province and one each in Chongqing, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi, Jilin, Fujian, Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces, according to the commission.

By the end of Saturday, 693 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

Also on Saturday, five deaths and 28 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland, with all the deaths in Hubei Province.

On Saturday, 477 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 179 to 742.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,439 by the end of Saturday, including 2,691 patients who were still being treated, 75,448 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,300 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 174 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 18,581 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Saturday, 1,097 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Saturday, 582 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 37 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 283 in Taiwan including two deaths.

A total of 112 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 30 in Taiwan had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.