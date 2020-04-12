Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, of which 42 were imported.

Four new domestically transmitted cases were reported, with three in Guangdong and one in Heilongjiang, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Three deaths, all in Hubei, and eight new suspected cases, all imported ones, were reported Friday on the mainland.

According to the commission, 70 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Friday, while the number of severe cases decreased by three to 141.

As of Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,183 imported cases. Of the cases, 449 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 734 were being treated with 37 in severe condition, said the commission.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,953 by Friday, including 1,089 patients who were still being treated, 77,525 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,339 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 44 people, all imported ones, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 10,435 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Friday, 1,411 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Friday, 34 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, including seven from abroad, were reported on the mainland. A total of 14 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were re-categorized as confirmed infections, and 25 were discharged from medical observation including four imported cases, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,092 asymptomatic cases, including 338 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 989 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 382 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 309 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 91 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.