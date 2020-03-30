Chinese mainland reports 54 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 54 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 649, according to the National Health Commission Saturday.

Of the 54 new imported cases, 17 were reported in Shanghai, 11 in Guangdong Province, six in Fujian Province, five in Tianjin, four in Zhejiang Province, three each in Beijing and Liaoning Province, two each in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Jilin Province, and one in Shandong Province, according to the commission.