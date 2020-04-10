Chinese mainland reports 61 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 61 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,103, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The mainland also reported 17 new suspected cases Wednesday, 16 of which were imported, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the total imported cases, 374 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 729 were being treated in hospitals with 31 in severe condition, the commission said.

No death had been reported from the imported cases.