Chinese mainland reports 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority said Wednesday it received reports of 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 59 were imported.

Three new domestic cases were reported, including two in Shandong Province and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said.

Two deaths were reported Tuesday, with one in Shanghai and the other in Hubei Province. A total of 12 new suspected cases, 11 imported ones and one in Guangdong, were reported on the mainland.