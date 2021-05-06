Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the cases, two were reported in Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Guangdong and Guangxi.

Six new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 5,723 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,435 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 288 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,721 by Tuesday, including 319 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,766 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 11 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 10 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 323 asymptomatic cases, of whom 315 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,153 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,451 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,067 had been discharged in Taiwan. Enditem