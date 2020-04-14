Chinese mainland reports 89 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 89 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 86 were imported.

Three new domestically transmitted cases were reported, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Three new suspected cases, all imported ones, were reported Monday on the mainland, with two in Shanghai and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

According to the commission, 75 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Monday, while the number of severe cases decreased by 5 to 116.

As of Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,464 imported cases. Of the cases, 559 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 905 were being treated with 37 in severe condition and no death had been reported, said the commission.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,249 by Monday, including 1,170 patients who were still being treated, 77,738 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,341 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 72 people, all imported ones, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 8,612 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Monday, 1,674 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Monday, 54 new asymptomatic cases, including five from abroad, were reported on the mainland. A total of 67 asymptomatic cases, of which 66 were imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 46 were discharged from medical observation including nine imported cases, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,005 asymptomatic cases, including 237 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,009 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 393 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 397 patients in Hong Kong, 13 in Macao and 114 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.