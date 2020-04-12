Chinese mainland reports 97 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 97 new imported cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Saturday, the highest in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a health official said Sunday.

“The figure indicates that the risk brought about by imported cases continues to increase, putting pressure on the cities of entry,” Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

Mi asked all localities to prepare themselves for long-term epidemic control and prevention against imported cases and further improve their detection and medical treatment capabilities.

As of Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,280 imported cases. Of the cases, 481 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 799 were being treated in hospitals with 36 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

The mainland also reported 49 new suspected cases Saturday, all imported, figures from the commission show. No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.