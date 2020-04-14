Chinese mainland reports 98 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 98 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,378, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The mainland also reported six new suspected cases Sunday, all imported, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the total imported cases, 511 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 867 were being treated in hospitals with 38 in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.