Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Sunday

Chinese health authority said Monday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

The National Health Commission received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, all of which were imported.

One suspected case arriving from overseas was reported in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

Altogether 53 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Sunday, while the number of severe cases decreased by one to 33.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,880, including 481 patients who were still being treated, 77,766 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,633 people who died of the disease.

By Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,675 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,273 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 402 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people, all from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 7,392 close contacts were still under medical observation after 632 people were discharged from medical observation on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 13 new asymptomatic cases, including two imported ones, were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 19 such cases, including two from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 962 asymptomatic cases, including 98 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,039 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 436 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 879 patients in Hong Kong, 39 in Macao, and 332 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.