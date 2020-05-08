Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Two imported cases, one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province, were reported Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Also on Wednesday, two new suspected cases, both imported ones in Shanghai, were reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

Altogether 46 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Wednesday, while the number of severe cases decreased by three to 23.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,885, including 295 patients who were still being treated, 77,957 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,633 people who died of the disease.

By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,680 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,434 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 246 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said four people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 6,537 close contacts were still under medical observation after 627 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, six new asymptomatic cases, all domestic ones, were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 29 such cases, including seven from overseas, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 880 asymptomatic cases, including 81 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,040 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 439 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 932 patients in Hong Kong, 40 in Macao, and 339 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.