Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases reported Sunday were from outside the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai were also from outside the mainland, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Guangdong, four in Yunnan, three each in Shanghai and Shaanxi, two in Sichuan, and one each in Fujian and Shandong, the commission said.

On Sunday, 28 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,300 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,098 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 202 remained hospitalized, with no case in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,849, including 612 patients who were still being treated, with 30 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,603 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 19,207 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,517 were discharged on Sunday. Enditem