Chinese mainland reports six new imported COVID-19 cases

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported six new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,616, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The mainland reported zero new suspected cases Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the total imported cases, 823 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 793 were being treated in hospitals with 37 in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. Enditem

Denis Bedoya
