Chinese mainland reports two new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,618, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Two new suspected cases from abroad were reported in Shanghai on Thursday, the commission said in its daily report, adding that the number of existing suspected cases from abroad was 17.

Of the total imported cases, 849 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 769 were being treated in hospitals with 32 in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.