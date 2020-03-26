Chinese mainland reports zero increase in domestic COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority Wednesday said that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission received reports of 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, all of which were imported.

Of them, 19 were reported in Shanghai, five in Beijing and Guangdong respectively. Tianjin and Fujian both reported four cases, Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu and Sichuan each reported two cases, and Jilin, Zhejiang, Shandong and Shaanxi reported one respectively. By the end of Tuesday, 474 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

Also on Tuesday, four deaths and 33 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland with three of the deaths reported in Hubei Province.

On Tuesday, 491 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 174 to 1,399.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,218 by the end of Tuesday, including 4,287 patients who were still being treated, 73,650 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,281 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 134 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 13,356 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Tuesday, 1,215 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Tuesday, 386 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 26 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 216 in Taiwan including two deaths.

A total of 102 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 29 in Taiwan had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.