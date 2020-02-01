Chinese markets STILL sell wild animals amid coronavirus crisis

Market vendors around China are still secretly selling live wild animals despite a government ban following the coronavirus outbreak, it has been revealed.

Experts believe that the deadly disease, which has killed at least 213 and infected more than 9,900 worldwide, has been passed onto humans by wildlife sold as food, especially bats and snakes.

But investigations have exposed stalls in Hubei Province, the ground zero of the epidemic, as well as Guangdong Province continuing to trade wild rodents, snakes, pheasants, deer, badgers and weasels.

China ordered a temporary ban on the trade in wild animals on Sunday as the country struggled to contain the coronavirus, which is believed to have been spawned in a food market that sold wild animals in the city of Wuhan.

But today, one undercover investigation found that a market in Guangdong was still selling the forbidden creatures by hiding them in tents.

At least 436 people have been afflicted by coronavirus in the province in southern China bordering Hong Kong.

According to the report by Chinese news outlet Southern Metropolis Daily, one seller in Baiyun District in Guangzhou was eager to offer wild snakes and bamboo rats to the journalist, who posed as a customer.

The man charged 300 yuan (£33) per kilogram for the snakes and 160 yuan (£18) per kilogram for the rats, hidden camera footage shows.

Two vendors aged 56 and 26 from the market were arrested by police an hour after the article was published, wrote Southern Metropolis Daily in a follow-up report. Its original report has been censored on the internet.

While in Hubei Province, where the virus originated, one underground store in Xianning was found to be selling live barking deer and Chinese ferret-badgers after some 56 million residents in the province had to be quarantined because of the fast-spreading illness.

The boss of the illegal business was arrested by police on Tuesday. Officers confiscated one live barking deer, one dead barking deer, nine sheets of deer skin, one live Chinese ferret-badger and one piece of weasel skin, reported Cover News.

The deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak began at a wholesale animal market in Wuhan city, experts confirmed on Sunday.

Scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said tests proved humans caught it from animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market.

It is not clear which animal was carrying the pneumonia-like illness but the market was home to stalls trading dozens of different species, including rats and wolf cubs.

‘Thirty-one of the 33 positive samples were collected from the western zone of the market, where booths of wildlife trading concentrated,’ the CDC said, according to China’s state-owned Xinhua news agency.

‘The result suggests that the novel coronavirus outbreak is highly relevant to the trading of wild animals.’

The Huanan Seafood Market in the central city of Wuhan came under scrutiny after Chinese officials said the coronavirus may have originated in a wild animal sold at the food emporium.

The market has since been closed and has been labelled ‘ground zero’ by local authorities.

A list of prices for one of the businesses operating at the market showed a menagerie of animals available for sale including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf puppies, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, koalas and game meats.

The food menu shows a price of 70 yuan (£7.7) for koala meat.

Even Chinese social media users were surprised at at the wildlife being sold at the market

‘Just took a closer look at the viral wild animal menu – they even eat Koalas’, one wrote on Chinese language site, Weibo.

‘There’s nothing Chinese people won’t eat’.

There are 112 live animals and animal products on the list.

Public health experts had previously warned that China’s live animal markets were the perfect breeding ground for emerging infectious diseases.

The coronavirus has now infected every region of China. Chinese officials have now confirmed more than 9,750 cases, while more than 100 have been recorded outside of nation – taking the toll to more than 9,900.

Deaths have also risen to 213, with 43 patients dying in one day – the biggest 24-hour jump since the outbreak began last month.

Two people in England were diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus today, making the UK the 23rd country or territory outside of China to have caught the virus.

After the World Health Organisation last night declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a global health emergency, it has also emerged: