Chinese medical expert team shares experience, expertise in Malaysia

On its third day in Malaysia, Chinese medical expert team met with health officials, experts and medical personnel to share China’s experience in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese experts met with Malaysia’s Health Minister Adham Baba and other senior health officials, and also held a video conference session with health experts and doctors from more than two dozen public hospitals.

The eight-member Chinese Anti-COVID-19 Medical team was organized by China’s National Health Commission and selected by the health commission of Guangdong Province. They arrived in Malaysia on Saturday for a two-week program.