Members of the Chinese medical expert team arrive at the Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 8, 2020. A medical team from China arrived here on Wednesday to assist the Myanmar government’s ongoing efforts in fight against COVID-19. The 12-membered Chinese medical team includes medical experts from several hospitals from Yunnan province in the fields of infectious control and prevention of respiratory and severe diseases, clinic treatment and laboratory testing. (Xinhua/U Aung)