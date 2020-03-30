Chinese medical experts share COVID-19 experience with American counterparts

WUHAN, March 29 (Xinhua) — Medical experts in China’s Wuhan held a video conference with their counterparts in State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University Saturday, sharing experience of COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

The conference was hosted by Lawrence Chin from SUNY’s Upstate Medical University, and joined by over 90 doctors in New York.

The two sides exchanged views on topics including early identification, early diagnosis, imageological examination, drug use, hormone therapy, immune adjustment, plasma exchange and ECMO treatment.

As one of the major battlefields in combating COVID-19, hospitals in Wuhan have accumulated rich clinical treatment experience which they would like to discuss and share with American counterparts, said Hu Yu, president of the Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

It was the eighth video conference held by the Wuhan hospital, which has shared its COVID-19 treatment experience with universities and hospitals in countries including Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.