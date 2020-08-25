Chinese medical experts train South Sudanese medics on COVID-19 response

JUBA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to South Sudan on Monday kicked off training for frontline health care workers tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the east African country.

Group team leader, Liang Chaozhao said the three-day training seeks to strengthen South Sudan’s fight against the pandemic and also enable medical experts from the countries to share experience.

“It is good for health workers to know how to protect themselves, so they can fight the disease better. So, the training seeks to enhance their capacity to respond in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Liang said.

The training attracted over 70 South Sudanese health workers, who were tipped on safety and preventative measures while battling the novel coronavirus.

“The training was nice and clear. I learned how to protect myself when responding to COVID-19. I would recommend them to extend it so that many health workers can benefit,” said Elizabeth Achan.

The eight-member team from China’s Anhui Province consists of experts in the medical fields including laboratory technology, infection, intensive care, public health, and nursing.

During their nine-day mission, the Chinese medics will share knowledge and experience with senior South Sudanese government officials, local health experts, medical institutions and also train South Sudanese medical staff on COVID-19 response. Enditem