Chinese medical team arrives in Uzbekistan with supplies

TASHKENT, April 17 (Xinhua) — A Chinese medical team arrived in Tashkent Friday to assist Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19.

The 15-member team also brought medical supplies donated by east China’s Jiangxi Province, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, medical protective suits, nucleic acid testing kits, goggles and non-invasive ventilators.

The experts specializing in various areas including traditional Chinese medicine, intensive care, hospital infection control and emergency treatment are from several hospitals in Jiangxi and the provincial center for disease prevention and control.

“All the team members are with firsthand experience in treating COVID-19 patients or controlling the epidemic,” said team leader Luo Lisheng.

“We will share China’s experience in fighting COVID-19 and offer training on disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment with our counterparts in Uzbekistan,” Luo added.

“China will never forget the Uzbek aid when China was badly hit by the virus. I hope that the work of Chinese experts will be useful to the Uzbek side to achieve a final victory in fight against COVID-19,” said Jiang Yan, Chinese ambassador to Uzbekistan who greeted the Chinese experts at the airport.

“We have been looking forward to Chinese experts for a long time. I believe that their valuable experience in treating COVID-19 patients or controlling the epidemic will help Uzbekistan overcome the epidemic as soon as possible,” Uzbek Deputy Health Minister Bahodir Nizomov said.

The medical team will also provide necessary medical supplies, training and consultation service for overseas Chinese in Uzbekistan.

Late last month, China donated protective medical supplies to Uzbekistan to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uzbekistan now has 1,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and has effectively locked down all major cities including its capital city Tashkent. Enditem