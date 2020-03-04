Chinese medical team in Iran sets excellent example of experience sharing: WHO expert

GENEVA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese medical team in Iran sets “an excellent example of ‘peer to peer’ experience sharing,” a World Health Organization (WHO) senior expert said here on Tuesday.

At a daily briefing, Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said that China has built direct interaction with Iran by sending a medical team to share the experiences that China has acquired in response to COVID-19.

Kerkhove said that Chinese experience in combating COVID-19, including case and contact finding, care and management of patients, readiness of hospitals and personal protective equipment, etc, needs to be shared.

The WHO is looking forward to seeing more and more direct interaction of experience sharing, the WHO official added.

Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme said WHO’s expert team in Iran connects very closely with the Chinese medical team, adding that their efforts would jointly support the Islamic republic to contain the new virus.

“It’s great to have a growing team on the ground supporting Iranian people,” said Ryan.

As of Tuesday, over 2,300 cases have been reported in Iran, including 77 deaths, according to WHO.