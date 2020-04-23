Chinese medical team returns after aid mission in Myanmar

KUNMING, April 22 (Xinhua) — A team of Chinese medical experts aiding Myanmar in the fight against COVID-19 returned Wednesday to Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The team, consisting of 12 medical experts from Yunnan, was established by the National Health Commission. They arrived in Myanmar’s Yangon on April 8, with a batch of donated anti-epidemic medical supplies.

According to the team leader Yang Lijuan, the experts offered trainings and technical guidance for and exchanged experience with their counterparts in Myanmar on the COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment, prevention and control.

The team also provided technical guidance and advice on epidemic prevention to Chinese-invested enterprises and overseas Chinese in Myanmar. Enditem