Chinese medical team returns after aid mission in Pakistan

Medical experts attend a departure ceremony at the airport in Urumqi, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)

During their stay, the team of eight experts of different fields of medical expertise gave advise and shared experience on how to cope with the virus with Pakistani medics and officials.

URUMQI, April 18 (Xinhua) — A medical team of eight experts who aided Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19 returned Friday night to Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The team, consisting of experts in various fields including respiratory, critical care and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), arrived in Pakistan on March 28 and visited cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The Chinese experts communicated with the Pakistani federal government, national and local health authorities, hospitals and medical schools, as well as the Red Crescent.

The team members shared their experience through several video conferences and offered practical, specific suggestions to their Pakistani peers concerning the diagnosis, clinical treatment and epidemiologic study of COVID-19, and the application of TCM, hospital infection control and the construction of temporary hospitals.

Chinese medical experts introduce epidemic prevention measures to the representatives of overseas Chinese and students as well as China-invested enterprises during a video conference held in the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

The team also assisted with improving Pakistan’s guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 to help build an efficient epidemic prevention and control system in Pakistan and enhance its screening and testing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the experts carried out epidemic prevention guidance and popular science education for the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, Chinese enterprises, overseas Chinese and Chinese students in the country. ■