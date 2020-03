Wang Chen (R), an obstetrician of the 24th Chinese medical team in Tunisia, works in the Hospital of Jendouba in Tunisia on March 23, 2020. Tunisian Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki on Wednesday reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 173. The Chinese medical team from Jiangxi Province continued their work in face of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua)