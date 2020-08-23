Chinese men’s volleyball league roundup: Shanghai overcome Henan, Zhejiang upset Beijing

QINHUANGDAO, China, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) — Defending champions Shanghai defeated Henan 3-1 in the first match of the restarted Chinese men’s volleyball league here on Thursday.

Due to the league’s resumption policy, there are no foreign players in each team’s squad, which narrowed the gap between the two sides.

Henan shocked Shanghai 25-22 in the first set, but the reigning champions fought back quickly, smashing Henan 25-10 in the second set.

Henan was in lead in the third set before Shanghai leveled the score 19-19. The two sides then traded the lead several times before Shanghai finally took the set point and won 27-25.

Shanghai won the fourth set 25-18 and grabbed its first win after the league’s resumption.

The second match played on Thursday saw last season’s runners-up Beijing upset by Zhejiang 3-1.

In the first set, Zhejiang managed to level the score 24-24 after Beijing took the set point, but Beijing’s captain Jiang Chuan helped his side to finally win the set 26-24 with a kill and a serve.

The second set saw the two sides trade the lead twice after Zhejiang equalized at 17-17, before finally taking the set 25-23, scoring on consecutive blocks on Jiang Chuan’s spikes. Beijing then lost the following sets 25-19 and 25-18.

Thursday’s other two matches saw Hubei smash Liaoning 3-0 (25-16, 25-16 and 25-21) and Jiangsu beat Sichuan 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21). Enditem