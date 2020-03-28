Chinese military medical experts fast track drug research to aid virus battle: spokesman

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — China’s military medical experts have wasted no time stepping up drug and vaccine research as well as virus source tracing to aid the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

Ren Guoqiang made the remarks at a press conference.

On March 16, a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, passed a review by authorities and was greenlighted for clinical trials, Ren said.