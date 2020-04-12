Chinese museum collects anti-epidemic objects from overseas Chinese

The Overseas Chinese History Museum of China has initiated a collection of mementos and objects concerning the overseas Chinese and returned overseas Chinese who have participated in the fight against COVID-19.

Items including the original documentation of news coverage, certificates, photos, audio-video materials of frontline personnel and donation certificates in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic are included in the collection list.

The museum will also collect artistic works such as paintings and calligraphy works, original manuscripts of which are especially welcomed.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, overseas Chinese have made contributions in different ways,” said Zang Jiebin, curator of the museum.

According to Zang, since the launch of the activity on March 18, the museum has received many materials from countries including the United States, Italy, Japan and France.

The museum will hold a themed exhibition based on the materials it has received.