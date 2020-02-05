Chinese museums bring exhibitions online

CHONGQING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Many museums in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality have provided digital exhibitions amid the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.

The Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum (CCTGM) and the Chongqing Natural History Museum are among those bringing exhibitions online, according to the municipal commission of culture and tourism.

Online visitors can find audio guides to more than 30 exhibitions and videos on 10 exhibitions through the official WeChat account of the CCTGM, and can also take virtual tours of an online exhibition hall.

The online exhibition services will help enrich people’s lives at home, said an official with the commission.

A total of 104 museums in the city have been suspended after the outbreak of the new coronavirus has claimed hundreds of lives across the country. People are advised to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.