Chinese national attacked in south Australia

CANBERRA, March 3 (Xinhua) — A Chinese national was attacked in South Australia (SA), confirmed Chinese Consulate-General in Adelaide on Tuesday.

According to the Consulate-General, the Chinese was “beaten and injured innocently” in Adelaide, capital of SA. “The Chinese Consulate-General in Adelaide is concerned with the issue and expresses strong condemnation of the violence”.

In an email interview with Xinhua, South Australia Police said that they were called to a service station after 11:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (Feb. 22), after reports that “a 29-year-old Chinese National was assaulted”.

“Police attended the scene and located the offender where he was arrested and charged with assault and property damage,” police said. “A 24-year-old man from Noarlunga Downs was granted police bail and he will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 30.”

Daily Mail reported that the victim was a student, who is in Australia to learn historical fencing.

According to the report, he was attacked by a racist thug who approached him and ordered him to speak English, before punching him in the face to smash his cheek bone.

On a fundraising page created by the student’s fencing teacher Mark Holgate, as of Tuesday 6,622 Australian dollars (about 4,334 U.S. dollars) have been raised online, exceeding the 6,000 Australian dollars goal.

Holgate said the student had surgery last Wednesday which was a success.

“He is still quite uncomfortable, but was looked after well and has been discharged from hospital,” Holgate said.

Many donors left encouraging messages.

“I don’t know you but I am very sorry for what happened to you. Get well soon mate,” Greg Moran said.

“Please know that there are people who support you and loathe racism of any kind,” Sulinna Ong said.

The Consulate-General warned Chinese citizens in SA to raise their awareness, and in case of emergency or violence, call the police (131444 or 000) or the Consulate-General in Adelaide (08 8268 8806).