Chinese national football team to train in Haikou for World Cup Asian qualifiers

HAIKOU, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The Chinese men’s national football team announced on Thursday a training camp in Haikou from January 22 to February 10, to prepare for the upcoming 2021 World Cup Asian qualifiers in Qatar.

The national soccer team announced a 27-man roster, with naturalized player A Lan in the list for the first time. The Brazilian-born striker contributed five goals in the 2020 Chinese Super League and scored four goals in the Asian Football Champions (AFC) League for Beijing Guo’an, showing a very high scoring efficiency.

China currently sits in second place in the five-team Group A with seven points from four games, eight points behind group leader Syria.

According to the schedule previously announced by the AFC, team China will take on the Maldives on March 26 and Guam on March 31, and then play away against the Philippines and Syria in early June. Enditem