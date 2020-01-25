Chinese national team in best shape, says head coach Li

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — China national football team head coach Li Tie says most of his players have hit their career best shape, as his squad concluded an 18-day training camp on Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Foshan.

Li, who was earlier this month named Marcello Lippi’s successor as China coach, said he was satisfied with the hard-working attitude his players had shown during the camp.

Starting from January 5, the coaching staff arranged three training sessions a day for five days, an unusual routine for the Chinese national team.

“I am glad to see that everybody tried their best at the training camp. Judging from the physical test results, most of them have hit their career best shape,” said Li.

Goalkeeper Yan Junling and midfielder Cai Huikang were allowed to leave the training camp a week early due to their club commitments with Shanghai SIPG, which is preparing for its upcoming AFC Champions League campaign.

“If we back the clubs, they will give the national team full support too,” explained Li.

The Chinese team are scheduled to assemble again in late March, just one week before they host the Maldives in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 26.

“For us, time is really limited, but we will try to make the best of every minute,” said Li.

Lippi resigned following China’s 2-1 away loss to Syria on November 14, 2019.

China currently sit second in the five-team Asian qualifying Group A with seven points from four games, eight points behind group leaders Syria.