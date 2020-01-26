Chinese National Winter Games postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

HOHHOT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The 14th Chinese National Winter Games has been postponed due to the pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), said the organizing committee on Sunday.

The Games was originally scheduled to open on February 16, and conclude on February 26.

The women’s ice hockey and the biathlon competitions, slated to begin on Saturday in Hailar and Yakeshi in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was also postponed.

It will be the first time since the winter sports gala was introduced in 1959 that the games would be held in Inner Mongolia.

Besides Hailar and Yakeshi, the 14th National Winter Games will also be competed in Zhalantun of Hulun Buir, Chifeng and Ulanqab.