A female artist of Shanghai Chinese Orchestra performs “Landscape around the Lake” via Chinese flute during the Chinese New Year celebration concert held in Chicago Symphony Center in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 26, 2020. The sound of traditional Chinese musical instruments and Shaoju Opera filled the Symphony Center in downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon, as the Chinese New Year concert entertained an audience of more than 1,000. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)
