Chinese New Year celebrations held in downtown Chicago

Actors from China’s Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theatre perform at the Cultural Center in downtown Chicago, the United States, Jan. 24, 2020. A lion dance to the beats of drum at the Cultural Center in downtown Chicago unveiled the Chinese New Year as the U.S. Midwest city on Friday officially kicked off its celebrations of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat. This is the seventh year in a row for the U.S. third largest city to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)