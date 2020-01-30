Chinese New Year Concert held in New York

Audience watch the performance of “Zheng”, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, before the Sound of Spring concert held in New York, the United States, Jan. 26, 2020. The U.S.-China Music Institute presented its first annual Chinese New Year Concert featuring Bard College’s The Orchestra Now, performing a lively collection of Chinese symphonic works in New York on Sunday. The concert, the Sound of Spring, held at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater, was co-presented by the Central Conservatory of Music in China, with the participation of China Institute in New York City. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)