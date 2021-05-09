MADRID, May 8 (Xinhua) — Barcelona-based football club, RCD Espanyol was promoted back to La Liga on Saturday after just one season in the Spanish second division.

The side, owned by the Chinese Raster Group and presided over by Chen Yansheng, which is also the current home of Chinese international striker Wu Lei, returns to the top-flight with four games still left to play thanks to a 0-0 draw away to Zaragoza on Saturday.

The result means that Espanyol has 78 points from 38 games: 12 more than third-place Almeria, but with a superior head-to-head goal difference.

The successful season under the guidance of former Mallorca coach, Vicente Moreno has seen Espanyol win 23 of their matches, drawing nine and losing just six, with striker Raul de Tomas their standout player with 22 goals this season, although he missed out on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

In contrast, Wu Lei has had a subdued campaign scoring just two goals in 30 appearances, 23 of which have been off the substitutes’ bench and he looks unlikely to remain at the club next season. Enditem