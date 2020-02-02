Chinese-owned ride-hailing app 99 racks up 1 bln rides in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese-owned ride-hailing app 99 announced on Sunday it has racked up 1 billion rides in Brazil by this week.

“We succeeded in reaching this mark after the company turned into Brazil’s first unicorn (a privately owned startup valued at over 1 billion U.S. dollars), by being acquired by China’s Didi Chuxing,” 99 said in a statement issued by its offices in Sao Paulo.

Didi, China’s homegrown ride-hailing app, bought Brazil’s 99 in January 2018, a year after injecting enough financing into the company to make it more competitive.

Today, 99 has 600,000 drivers and 18 million passengers in more than 1,600 cities, including its biggest market Sao Paulo, Brazil and South America’s largest city, according to the company.