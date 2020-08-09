Chinese painter’s works exhibited at National Museum of China

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — A collection of artworks created by Miao Chong’an, a famous figure in modern Chinese landscape painting, is on display at the National Museum of China.

Themed “Mountain Ranges in Harmony,” the exhibition shows dozens of Miao’s paintings in different periods, attempting to reflect the painter’s thoughts on tradition, time and the natural world.

Miao, 82, studied traditional Chinese painting in his early years, and soon began to explore new styles of the art. He is known for blending cultural images of the Chinese civilization with his refined brushwork.

The exhibition runs until early September. Enditem