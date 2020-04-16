Chinese patent medicines, prescriptions effective in COVID-19 treatment: official

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has played an important role in treating novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, an official said Tuesday.

Li Yu, an official with the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, made the remarks at a press conference on China’s epidemic response.

In particular, he praised the role of three Chinese patent medicines and three TCM prescriptions that have been clinically proven effective for COVID-19 treatment.

Two of the three medicines are known as Jinhua Qinggan granules and Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules), of which the recommended use is detailed in China’s Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia.

Of the three TCM prescriptions, the best-known is called “lung cleansing and detoxifying decoction,” which according to the protocol is suitable for patients with light, moderate or severe symptoms.

Li noted that under China’s trans-agency joint mechanism for COVID-19 epidemic response, there is a TCM task force charged with advancing TCM research targeting COVID-19 and the establishment of a medium- and long-term mechanism integrating TCM and Western medicine for the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The task force has an expert group, which is composed of academicians with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, TCM masters and experts, and pharmaceutical experts, he said.

Apart from patient treatment, the task force’s research scope also covers TCM interventions for cured cases and for asymptomatic cases, according to the official.