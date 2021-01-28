Chinese peacekeepers in Sudan’s Darfur heading home: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent is heading home after fulfilling its mission in Sudan’s Darfur, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

The contingent served under the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur of Sudan, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

Since August 2017, Chinese helicopter contingents have fulfilled multiple high-risk tasks including humanitarian rescue, personnel movement and material transportation in more than 20 places including Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to Wu.

“They brought peace and stability to local people,” Wu said, adding that all service members of the contingents were awarded UN peace medals. Enditem