Chinese philanthropist sends medical aid to Europe

ANKARA

A Chinese businessman and philanthropist on Monday said his foundation will rush urgent medical aid to Europe, the new epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, Jack Ma, founder of China’s Alibaba Group, called for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 34,600 lives across the globe since last December.

“Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will donate additional urgent equipment including 800 ventilators, 300,000 sets of protective gowns and 300,000 face shields to hospitals in Europe. #OneWorldOneFight,” he tweeted.

He previously sent medical aid to many countries in Asia and Africa to fight the virus, which has affected more than 724,000 people in 177 countries and regions.

Besides extending medical aid, the Jack Ma Foundation has also launched an online platform for doctors and nurses around the world to exchange ideas and lessons on fighting the pandemic.

The Chinese government has also sent medical equipment to Europe, the new epicenter of COVID-19 with the highest number of deaths due to the disease.

However, several European countries have complained that the medical equipment, especially ventilators, was faulty.

Last week, Spain, where more than 7,000 people have died of COVID-19, said test kits supplied by a Chinese company were “defective and had failed to correctly diagnose” suspected patients.