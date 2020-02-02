Chinese piano virtuoso Li Yundi performs sonata in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — World-famous Chinese pianist Li Yundi delighted an audience of almost 700 people with his amazing piano performance at the Auckland Town Hall on Saturday evening.

Li performed three pieces of classical music, namely Schubert’s “Piano Sonata in A Major,” Chopin’s “Piano Sonata No.3 in B Minor,” and Rachmaninov’s “Etudes-Tableaus.”

Audience Helen expressed her insight behind the concert, “Li showed us the profound emotions contained in Chopin’s works. How privileged we are to enjoy the world-famous classical pianist’s performance. Music is a universal language.”

The concert was organized by Harmonie, JP Media and Prime Media and sponsored by Hentac NZ.

In 2000, Li, 18 then, had become the youngest gold medal winner of the International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition, and then he steeped up to the international stage. During the previous years, Li continued to gain professional reputation via tours in a great number of places in Europe, Asia and North America.