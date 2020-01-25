Chinese plan to accompany families more during Spring Festival holiday: survey

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A recent survey by China Youth Daily found that 67 percent of Chinese respondents will spend more time with their family members during the Spring Festival holiday.

“I notice that people would rather leave more time for family gatherings than go out offering New Year’s greetings in recent years during the Spring Festival holidays,” Liu Yuxin, who works in a state-owned enterprise in Beijing, was quoted saying by the newspaper.

The survey covered 2,001 respondents. Nearly 83 percent of them said they would arrange activities for family reunions during the holiday in advance.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 25 this year.

Around 68 percent of the respondents considered reuniting with family a top priority during the Spring Festival holiday.

“There wasn’t much time left for me to accompany my parents due to classmates reunions and visiting relatives during previous Spring Festival holidays,” said 35-year-old Liu Qiang from eastern China’s Jiangxi Province.

“This year, I will spend more time with my parents,” Liu said.

Among the respondents, 50 percent were people of the post-80s generation, and 1.7 percent were born after 2000.